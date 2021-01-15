CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado National Guard members will be traveling to Washington DC to help with security for next week’s Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. At least 200 are in the Capitol to join more than 20,000 National Guard troops from 40 states.

(credit: Colorado National Guard)

Federal law enforcement agencies say the cost of securing next week’s inauguration is close to $35 million.

Washington DC is essentially locked down, with dozens of streets blocked off, 11 subway stations shut down and barbed wire topping a fence surrounding the Capitol Building.

