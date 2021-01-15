COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are fighting to keep the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs. On Wednesday, the Trump administration said the command will move to Huntsville, Alabama, possibly in two years.
On Friday, the Colorado state legislature passed a memorial calling on the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biden administration to reverse the move.
“Moving the United States Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama, will be incredibly disruptive to the National Defense Strategy,” the resolution states. “In addition, it will cause a major upheaval in existing infrastructure and jobs in the state, which will result in higher costs and less efficient outcomes for the United States military.”
Colorado has one of the largest aerospace economies in the country. Business leaders say the private sector would continue to promote job growth in Colorado, but losing the U.S. Space Command would be a blow to the industry.
