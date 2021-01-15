BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Breckenridge is partnering with Xcel Energy to provide 11 new charging stations for electric vehicles. Breckenridge officials said the 22 charging ports will help the town reach its carbon emissions reduction goals.
“Breckenridge has a goal to be powered community-wide by 100% renewable electricity by 2030,” said Mayor Eric Mamula. “As the electric grid gets cleaner, and drivers transition off fossil fuel vehicles, we can have a massive impact on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. This is the first major step to providing convenient, inexpensive charging opportunities to our residents and visitors that drive that transition to clean energy.”
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission recently approved Xcel Energy’s $110 million Transportation Electrification Plan. The 3-year effort will set up 20,000 electric vehicle charging stations throughout Colorado. The program also supports electrifying cars through rebates and research projects.
Xcel Energy set a goal to power 1.5 million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030.
Dozens of drivers have taken advantage of the new charging stations in Breckenridge since they opened at the end of December. The stations charge 20-cents per kilowatt hour up to four hours. There is a charge for exceeding the time limit.
Breckenridge Charging Station Locations:
- Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Rd.
- Recreation Center, 880 Airport Rd.
- Public Works, 1095 Airport Rd.
- Steven C. West Ice Arena, 189 Pass Rd.
“Electric vehicles offer our customers a great opportunity to save money on transportation costs, and partnerships like this benefit all Coloradoans by reducing carbon emissions while keeping bills low,” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, senior director of state affairs and community relations, Xcel Energy Colorado. “Providing support to our communities to install charging stations also fits into our statewide plan to make it easier for drivers to reliably and affordably power their electric vehicles with new charging infrastructure and options that meet their needs.”
Electric Vehicle drivers can download the ChargePoint app for payment, charging and availability information.