(CBS4) — A group that’s against the culling of geese in Denver parks is putting up two billboards in the city next week. They say 1,662 Canada geese were culled without public notice in 2019 — and 517 were killed in 2020.
The two billboards state “Dear USDA, Stop Killing Our Wildlife,” and “Lake Watch, Protect Our Geese.”
The two billboards will be up from Monday to Thursday on South Colorado Boulevard, one block north of Interstate 25, at East Mexico Avenue.
The Animal Defense Fund claims the U.S. Department of Agriculture hid details about the number of birds slated to be killed and the cost per bird.
In Defense of Animals and Canada Geese Protection Colorado want the USDA to “be transparent in informing the public on projects aimed at killing wildlife using taxpayers’ money.”
“The public has a right to know about these actions, which were paid for by public tax dollars,” officials said in a statement.
The campaign also encourages citizen participation in learning more about lake ecosystems and surrounding wildlife.