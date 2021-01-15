DENVER (CBS4) – Alicia Esquibel, a 38-year-old woman, is facing four felony charges after police said she stabbed and seriously injured a Denver police officer at a hotel. It happened on Jan. 6 the at the Comfort Suites/MainStay Suites at 620 Federal Boulevard.
Police responded to the location on a report of trespassing and harassment. After they arrived and confronted the suspect, the male officer was stabbed multiple times, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. He is now out of the hospital and recovering from his injuries.
Esquibel faces an attempted murder charge along with other charges.