(CBS4)– CBS4 is working to gather information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in all of Colorado’s 64 counties. This list will continue to be updated with the latest information.

Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment: https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-faq or call COHELP 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911.

Are you 70 and older (or if you know someone who is) & want to learn how to get the COVID-19 vaccine? It’s free & will save lives. Click pause on your provider for details or use the link below to find out how to sign up and get vaccinated!

➡️More info athttps://t.co/BOvv4uFOgl pic.twitter.com/vy7xL9akWW — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 8, 2021

Tri-County Health: We will begin providing vaccines to phase 1B pre-approved healthcare workers the week of January 4, 2021 through a closed scheduling system where TCHD reaches out to them to sign up. At this time, TCHD does not have enough vaccine to reach out to those who have not yet been pre-approved. If you are a healthcare provider interested in becoming pre-approved, please email callcenter@tchd.org.

Adams County: (see Tri-County Health)

Alamosa County: If you would like to be added to a list to receive a vaccination when they are available, call 719-480-8719. Verification of age or agency will be required at the time of vaccination.

Arapahoe County: We’re taking guidance about that from the state/CDPHE and Tri-County Health, and we’re waiting to hear more from them before we announce anything. We are co-hosting a vaccine-focused virtual town hall on Thursday evening with Tri-County and Douglas County. Info is here: https://www.arapahoegov.com/1581/Telephone-Town-Hall-Meetings

Archuleta County: Sign up here for COVID-19 vaccine notifications from SJBPH: bit.ly/35dzCLw. We will send you an email when the vaccine is available, and how to register to receive a vaccine based on your age or phase eligibility.

Baca County: TBD

Bent County: TBD

Boulder County: Vaccination request form: https://bouldercounty.wufoo.com/forms/z14hos8502vdgjr/

Boulder Community Health

Boulder Community Health is contacting current patients age 70+ on an ongoing basis to encourage them to schedule a vaccination. All vaccination notification and scheduling will be done through the MyBCH patient portal, a secure online connection to that organization.

To set up an account, visit my.bch.org/MyChartPRD/signup (you do not need to be a current BCH patient to establish a MyBCH account).

Broomfield County: Broomfield Public Health is helping to ensure all healthcare and medical staff have access to the COVID-19 vaccines if they would like it. If you are a healthcare professional working at a BROOMFIELD clinic, health facility, or home care setting and have not been contacted by your employer about getting a COVID-19 vaccination, please email phnotifications@broomfield.org.

Chaffee County: Message from CCPH Director and COVID-19 Incident Commander Andrea Carlstrom: I know many of you are getting or have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and the distribution plan for the county. My team and I have been exploring options on how to efficiently and fairly rollout a comprehensive vaccination program. Please know that we are doing this with very little state support and guidance, especially in light of the governor’s announcement last week regarding the revision of phases.

While we were hearing about this at the same time as the public, we are adapting our plans accordingly to meet the new expectations.

Other key items to note:

*We will not be keeping lists for those in phase 1 (although, there might be times when there are clinic lulls or doses needed to be distributed before they expire and thus need to call in to those close by to us).

*We will be launching an online scheduling system to get people vaccinated in phase 1. At this time, please do not call your medical provider, the hospital, or public health regarding vaccines.

*We will be taking this week to thoughtfully and strategically plan for those who fall within phase 1.

*We all need our phone lines and email open for urgent and emergent matters.

Rest assured that in the weeks to come, we will get to vaccinating those who fall within phase 1.

Last but not least, I can’t thank you enough for your patience, understanding and support. We care about you, Chaffee County.

Cheyenne County: CCPH is now making appointments for 70+ years and older.

We will be doing 2 days a week, one in Cheyenne Wells and one in Kit Carson for the next few weeks in an effort to get anyone 70+ who is desirous of receiving the vaccine started.

Please call Kendra at 767-5616

Clear Creek County: Clear Creek County is currently vaccinating individuals that are in PHASE 1B according to the timeline below. If you are in this category, please check back soon for more information on how to provide your information in order to be contacted regarding vaccination. If you are not in PHASE 1B please continue to be patient as we progress through the phases outlined below.

Clear Creek County OEM @ClearCreekOEM:

Clear Creek residents age 70 years or older: interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine? Please fill out this short electronic form: forms.gle/CM4Cu2MB1e9JFmF38.

For assistance, leave a message at 303-670-7528. We will contact you on scheduling, anticipated to begin on Jan 11th.

Conejos County: For Residents 70 and over. Please call 719-274-4307 for more information. Vaccines on Jan 13 starting at 10am at the public health office.

Costilla County: Costilla County Public Health Agency is currently making appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for county residents that are high- and moderate-risk health care workers and first responders, as well as individuals age 70 and above.

Contact Costilla County Public Health Agency at 719-672-3332 for more information.

Crowley County: oterogov.com

Custer County: Vaccination for COVID-19 has begun at a very fast pace in Custer County, according to the Director of

Public Health, Dr. Clifford Brown on Tuesday, Jan. 5. To schedule your own vaccination, call the COVID hotline @ 719-430-4601. The shots will be scheduled to be given Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Delta County: All available COVID-19 vaccine appointments are full. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is revising its vaccine distribution plan to address the demand and more information will be available soon.

Please continue to check the Health Department’s COVID website for more information at https://www.deltacounty.com/688/Coronavirus-19-COVID-19.

Denver County: Sign-ups for health care workers:

https://mhealthcheckin.com/covidvaccine?clientId=1609259470294®ion=Alabama&urlId=%2Fvcl%2FDenverCounty2714

Information about UCHealth’s vaccine distribution plan is available on its website at uchealth.org/covidvaccine.

UCHealth is using My Health Connection, their online patient portal, to communicate with patients. If you do not have an active My Health Connection account or are new to UCHealth, sign up to be placed on a list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available for your phase, according to the state’s plan.

Visit: mychart.uchealth.org/mhcweb/register.aspx.

Denver Health is currently working to contact and make appointments with patients age 70+ who are receiving care at a Denver Health facility or have received care in the past three years. Invitations are now being sent by MyChart to schedule these vaccinations.

Visit: denverhealth.org/patients-visitors/coronavirus. Instructions to create a MyChart account can be found at denverhealth.org/mychart.

Centura Health patients will receive an invitation through the MyCenturaHealth patient portal when it is their turn to get the vaccine. Invitations will be sent based on the phased distribution plan, starting with Coloradans age 70+. You need to have an appointment as Centura is not currently taking walk-ins.

Starting next week, Centura is expecting to be able to vaccinate more than 9,000 individuals per day, building up to more than 20,000 per day by the end of February.

To expand capacity, they will also be standing up more than 16 community-based vaccination sites (increasing to 20 in two weeks) at existing physician clinics and urgent care centers in Canon City, Colorado Springs, Denver, Durango, and Pueblo.

Visit: centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information.

For Kaiser Permanente members age 70+ (and others eligible in Phase 1A and 1B).

Visit: kp.org/covidvaccine to complete the “COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up.”

Dolores County: TBD

Douglas County: (see Tri-County Health)

Eagle County: Appointments can be scheduled online http://www.eaglecountycovid.org or by phone at 970-328-9750

Elbert County: Elbert County will be partnering with Tri-County Health Department to offer COVID vaccinations to individuals eligible under Phase 1B (above the dotted line in the graphic below) of the state vaccine distribution plan. The first vaccinations will take place on Tuesday February 2 in the Exhibit Hall of the Elbert County Fairgrounds located in Kiowa. The second dose of the vaccine will be provided to the same individuals on Tuesday March 2. The number of vaccines that will be available for administration will be dependent upon the availability of vaccinators and support staff. Elbert County is currently working to recruit qualified vaccinators (i.e., R.N.s, Paramedics, and other trained healthcare professionals whose scope of practice qualifies them to administer vaccines). Once we secure enough vaccinators, we will release registration information. Online registration will be required. We do not anticipate the availability for walk-in appointments.

El Paso County: Phase 1A vaccinations began here three weeks ago and we are finalizing plans for the future phases, plans that have been in development for months. We will publicize details when we are closer to more extensive distribution in coming days. El Paso County anticipates widespread availability of 1B phase of vaccinations very soon.

Watch the Data Dashboard page at elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine for more information.

Fremont County: Residents 70 and up are asked to send an email to covidvaccine@fremontco.com. Included in the emails should be the individual’s name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Garfield County: Vaccinations in Garfield County – currently in Phase 1A and limited 1B categories

People that are 70+ in age must call local hospitals to make a vaccine appointment. For Valley View call 970-384-7632. For Grand River Health call 970-625-1100. Scheduling is based on doses available.

Agencies in 1A/1B should fill out the form below to be scheduled for vaccines. Call 970-665-6371 or garcovaccine@garfield-county.com if you need additional assistance.

Gilpin County: Gilpin County is now in Phase 1A AND Phase 1B of administering the COVID-19 vaccinations.

To register for an appointment to receive the COVID19 vaccination, please call 303-515-4342 Monday through Thursday 8:00am-4:00pm. Once you are registered Gilpin County Public Health will contact you directly to schedule your appointment. If there is no answer please leave a message and we will return your call within 24 business hours.

Grand County: A registration form is on the county health department’s website.

Gunnison County: County is building a database of everyone who is interested in getting a vaccine so that we can efficiently and equitably administer the limited doses that we are receiving. If you are interested in getting the vaccine, you sign up here: https://vaccination.one-valley-covid-19.org/registration/

Hinsdale County: silverthreadpublichealth.org/2020/12/31/covid-vaccine-info-forms/

Huerfano County: Call to make an appointment: 719-738-2650 Spanish Speaking: 719-738-5201 Limited supply available

Jackson County: We have a limited number of doses still available and are planning to vaccinate those in phase 1B this week. This will be by appointment only. Those who are in Phase 1B that are able to get vaccinated are the following: 70 years or older which we will focus on first, frontline essential workers in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, US postal service, public transit and specialized transportation staff, grocery, and public health, and direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness, essential officials from executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, and essential frontline journalists will be next.

If you qualify and would like to make an appointment, call Public Health at (970) 723-4002.

Wednesday January 6th, 2021 2:00pm-5:30pm

Thursday January 7th, 2021 10am-12pm and 1:00pm-5:00pm

Jefferson County: Click here to sign up for a vaccine.

As of January 11, 2021, 18,734 Jefferson County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 3,799 have received both doses of the vaccine and are on their way to being more protected from COVID-19. In Jefferson County, there are an estimated 15,000 healthcare workers in Phase 1A, as well as an additional 13,000 healthcare workers and 4,000 first responders classified under Phase 1B. That means that since our county has been focusing primarily on distributing the vaccine to these populations within Phase 1A and 1B, we are about halfway done with this first push of vaccination and well on our way to a safer, better-protected frontline against the pandemic.

Kiowa County: email: kiowapublichealth@gmail.com or call: 719-438-5782

Kit Carson County: Mass Immunization Points of Dispensing have been scheduled for individuals age 70 or older, Phase 1a and 1b frontline healthcare workers and responders. These include a wide variety of occupations including pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, registered nurses, emergency managers, funeral home workers, mental health counselors, social workers, dentists, optometrists, physical therapists, audiologists, dental hygienists, radiology workers, EMTs and paramedics, laboratory workers, hearing aid specialists, correctional officers, police and firefighters, jailers, dispatchers, congregate living workers and residents to name a few.

Prioritization for the upcoming Points of Dispensing will only be for those individuals who are in the Phase 1a and 1b criteria (including anyone 70 or older). The Point of Dispensing (POD) will be at the Burlington Community Center on Wednesday, January 20th and Monday, January 25th. Both days will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The goal is to vaccinate 300 people per day. You must reserve a spot to receive vaccine – no one will receive the vaccine if they have not first received an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted – no exceptions. If you fit one of the categories listed above, please contact the Health Department at 719-346-7158, ext. 432 to schedule your shot.

In addition to these two Mass Vaccination dates, the Health Department will be hosting COVID Vaccine Clinics on January 11, 13, and 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Prioritization will still be given to those people who fit the Phase 1A and 1B populations. You must reserve a spot for these dates as well – no one will receive the vaccine if they did not schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted – no exceptions.

La Plata County: Sign up here for COVID-19 vaccine notifications from SJBPH. We will send you an email when the vaccine is available, and how to register to receive a vaccine based on your age or phase eligibility.

Lake County: Lake County Public Health Agency is continuing to provide vaccinations to first responders and healthcare workers in the initial phases of the vaccination plan as quickly as possible. As soon as sufficient vaccine supply is provided for our community, additional populations will be included (including residents 70+ years old, educators, and other frontline workers) and detailed instructions shared with those groups at that time. Until then, LCPHA cannot accommodate individual requests for vaccination from the general public.

Larimer County: Information For Larimer County Residents in Phase 1B. We do not have any locations for the public to be vaccinated at this time.

Banner Health

Depending on where you live, Banner Health has sign-up forms for each of their locations in Weld, Larimer, Logan, and Morgan counties. Banner Health asks patients to take a survey to determine eligibility, and then schedule an appointment online.

Visit these sites based on location to sign-up:

Las Animas County: TBD

Lincoln County: Now opening appointment availability to anyone in category 1B. If you have question as to WHO qualifies for category 1B, please see image below.

To book an appointment, call Kelly at Lincoln County Public Health (719) 743-2526. If you have a local provider, we encourage you to call them prior and book with them. We will be in Hugo on Thursday of this week and Limon on Friday of this week. Appointments will begin at 10AM.

When booking an appointment, please note that your appointment date and time COULD change. We have 10 dose vials and anything not used within 6 hours after a vial is opened, must be discarded. Therefore, we want to make sure we have enough people to use up the entire vial. If you are not able to get in this week, we will be offering this next week as well.

We are doing 15 minute appointment increments. Please note, you must wait around for 15-30 minutes after receiving your vaccine to monitor for adverse reactions and we ask you to arrive 5-10 minutes PRIOR to your appointment time to fill out paperwork. Please plan accordingly.

Logan County: nchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

Banner Health

Depending on where you live, Banner Health has sign-up forms for each of their locations in Weld, Larimer, Logan, and Morgan counties. Banner Health asks patients to take a survey to determine eligibility, and then schedule an appointment online.

Visit these sites based on location to sign-up:

Mesa County: Click here to be contacted to make an appointment when Mesa County enters Phase 1B.

Mineral County: See Hinsdale County

Moffat County: TBD

Montezuma County: TBD

Montrose County: The vaccine sign up form is here. You may also call the Montrose County Public Health hotline at 970-252-4545 to register via phone.

Morgan County: nchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

Banner Health

Depending on where you live, Banner Health has sign-up forms for each of their locations in Weld, Larimer, Logan, and Morgan counties. Banner Health asks patients to take a survey to determine eligibility, and then schedule an appointment online.

Visit these sites based on location to sign-up:

Otero County: More information is here.

Ouray County: The link to the COVID-19 vaccine Google registration form is now live! Please proceed here, fill out the form and you will be contacted when you are eligible to receive the vaccine. Ouray County will strictly follow the Colorado vaccine guidelines:

Phase One (Winter) – Healthcare workers, EMS, First Responders

Phase Two (Spring) – Essential workers, people ages 65+, school employees, congregate living situations

Phase Three (Summer) – General public

Park County: COVID-19 Vaccine Resources for Park County: parkco.us/810/Vaccine-Resources

Phillips County: nchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

Pitkin County: Pitkin County is currently in Phase 1B of COVID-19 Vaccine Administration. To be notified when a vaccine may be available for you, fill out our Vaccine Pre-Registration form below: https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/

Vail Health: Visit vailhealth.org/covid-19/vaccines to make an appointment and see their clinic schedule.

Prowers County: prowersmedical.com/covid-19-vaccine/

Pueblo County: Pueblo is currently in Phase 1a and 1b.

Healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care employees, and residents are first to be vaccinated. Individuals 70+ are expected to be next in the phases to be vaccinated.

Please watch and read the news to learn when these vaccine clinics will occur. https://county.pueblo.org/public-health/covid-19-vaccine

Rio Blanco County: riograndecounty.org/covid

Rio Grande County: The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place in both Meeker and Rangely this Thursday (1/7/21). Residents who meets 1b criteria can get vaccinated: Every Thursday 2-6pm in Meeker: Fairfield Center, Rangley: Firehouse Training Hall, Walk in clinic, No appointment necessary, First come First Serve. Info: Rio Blanco County Public Health, COVID Hotline: 970-878-7121, 970-878-9520 (meeker), 970-878-9525 (Rangely)

Routt County: Routt County Public Health, UCHealth, Walgreens and other providers will be distributing vaccines based on the state plan and availability of vaccines. We ask for your patience, due to the limited supply we get from the state, it will take time before everyone in each phase can be immunized. All vaccinations are by invitation and by appointment only. Individuals can download the UCHealth app for access to My Health Connection.

Saguache County: We are currently vaccinating healthcare workers and first responders. Soon, we will start to incorporate county residents age 70+.

This vaccination process will take time. We will update you regularly. We will make it clear when we are ready for the vaccination of county residents age 70+. Currently, we ask that you do not contact us directly. When the time comes, we will provide next steps for county residents age 70+.

San Juan County: sanjuancounty.colorado.gov/COVID19#local

San Miguel County:/strong> covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccine … Complete the pre-registration application form below – submit your contact information and answer a few questions for San Miguel County Public Health. You will then be contacted for a vaccine appointment when you qualify. Information submitted will be kept confidential. Fill Out This Form.

Sedgwick County: nchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

Summit County: To learn how to sign up for vaccination alerts: summitcountyco.gov/1413/Vaccination

Beginning this week (Jan. 11, 2021), the Summit County drive-through clinic will be restricted to health care workers and first responders, as well as full time local residents 70 years and older. Individuals must show a Colorado driver’s license or Colorado ID card with a Summit County address, or they will be turned away. Part time residents and homeowners who do not have a local ID, will have the opportunity to make an appointment at Safeway and City Market pharmacies. They will be required sign an attestation that they have been in Summit County for 60 days and plan to stay an additional 60 days and to bring proof of home ownership or provide a rental agreement or lease that demonstrates a minimum of 120 day residence.

Banner Health

Depending on where you live, Banner Health has sign-up forms for each of their locations in Weld, Larimer, Logan, and Morgan counties. Banner Health asks patients to take a survey to determine eligibility, and then schedule an appointment online.

Visit these sites based on location to sign-up:

Teller County: co.teller.co.us/PublicHealth/Covid-19_CDC.aspx

Washington County: nchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

Weld County: weldgov.com/departments/health_and_environment/2019_novel_coronavirus/vaccine_information … “Weld County is following the COVID-19 vaccine distribution phases established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.” Health Department Survey … The following groups are currently eligible to register and receive COVID-19 vaccination:

Phase 1A: Highest-risk health care workers and individuals

• People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients

• Long-term care facility staff and residents

Phase 1B: Moderate risk individuals and people ages 70+

• Correctional facility workers

• COVID response personnel

• Emergency medical service personnel

• Firefighters

• Funeral services workers

• Healthcare workers

• Long-term care facility staff

• Long-term care residents

• People age 70 years and older

• Police

After Phase 1 is complete, we will proceed to Phases 2 and 3.

Yuma County: nchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

