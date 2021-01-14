DENVER (CBS4) – In the midst of a global pandemic, when so many Coloradans are feeling the financial stress of an economic shutdown, the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive had its best collection in 10 years.
Coloradans donated 21,780 new toys to benefit the children and teens at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. That’s the most toys donated to the drive since 2010.
The families who rely on the services of the Boys & Girls Clubs have been hit hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic. Approxiately 95% of those families live on $23,000-a-year or less, so the disruption of the pandemic had a dramatic effect on them. But, Coloradans stepped up to make sure those families had a very happy Christmas.
CBS4, and its partners The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, King Soopers, and KBCO, could not be more grateful for the community’s kindness.
Most of those toys were distributed to the children and teens during holiday events at the Boys & Girls Clubs. Any leftover toys will be used as incentives for achievements throughout the year.