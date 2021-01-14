DENVER(CBS4)- If you are lucky enough to have a 9-to-5 job, here is some good news about getting things done when you get off. Friday’s sunset will be at 4:59 p.m. That will be the last sunset before 5 p.m. for the next 10 months! So you’ll have more light to walk the dog or get outdoors in your afternoon.

The next time a sunset happens before 5 p.m. in the Denver metro area will be on Nov. 7. That will be in part because of the Daylight Saving Time ending.

In March, the last sunset before 6 p.m. will drop on March 9 and then on the 14th of that month it’s after 7 p.m. due to the Daylight Saving Time change kicking in.

The first day of spring, or the Vernal Equinox, is on Saturday, March 20 at 3:36 a.m. and the Summer Solstice occurs on Sunday, June 20 at 9:31 p.m.