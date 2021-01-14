CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – More reward money is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting last year at a park in Aurora. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while attending a Juneteenth celebration on June 19. It happened at Rocky Ridge Park located at 16200 East Mississippi Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

More than 1,000 people were at the park when the shooting happened.

The Aurora Reward Fund is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone who has information that might be helpful to police in their investigation is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.

