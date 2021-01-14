AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – More reward money is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting last year at a park in Aurora. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while attending a Juneteenth celebration on June 19. It happened at Rocky Ridge Park located at 16200 East Mississippi Avenue.
More than 1,000 people were at the park when the shooting happened.
The Aurora Reward Fund is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.
Anyone who has information that might be helpful to police in their investigation is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.