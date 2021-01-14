MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Monument Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to pass a resolution opposing pandemic restrictions signed by Gov. Jared Polis. The resolution condemns the executive orders limiting businesses, places of worship and government meetings.
Officials who drafted the resolution claim the COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional. The resolution cites the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Colorado Bill of Rights.
“The citizens of Monument are aware of their own underlying health risk factors better than the Governor and the health department,” the resolution states.
Gov. Jared Polis addressed the resolution during a news briefing on Tuesday.
“We of course have successfully faced a number of challenges on the health restrictions that counties in the state have put in place. The only one that we lost was one around protect the right to petition and put things on the ballot. And that was overturned, but everything else has been sustained by the courts. So they’re simply incorrect if they say it’s unconstitutional. The courts have not agreed with that,” Polis explained. “These extraordinary steps have saved the lives of thousands of Coloradans and we have sought, from the beginning, to balance the need for economic activity, the need for social and emotional fulfillment, with the need to save lives prevent agony and loss.”
CBS4 has reached out to Monument Mayor Don Wilson and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for comment on the resolution’s passage.
Resolution: