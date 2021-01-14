If You Want To Keep Your New Year's Resolution, Stop Doing These 3 ThingsIt’s a new year and that usually means a time to set new goals. Many of us choose resolutions around better health.

Denver Approved For Colorado's Five Star Certification Program But Don't Expect Fewer Restrictions In Restaurants- YetThe City and County of Denver has been approved for Colorado’s Five Star Certification program.

COVID In Denver: Focus Is Getting Vaccine Into Neighborhoods, Underserved CommunitiesDenver Mayor Michael Hancock has joined other mayors from around the country in asking President-elect Joe Biden for more local control over access and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis Reveals Plan To Reduce Greenhouse Gas PollutionGov. Jared Polis presented his plan for reducing greenhouse gas pollution on Thursday. He said the main goal is achieving 100% renewable energy statewide by 2040.

'Emergencies May Occur Infrequently': 300 Doses Of COVID Vaccine Ruined By Storage Unit Malfunction In PuebloA portable storage unit malfunctioned in Pueblo, rendering 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine unusable.

Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution InformationCBS4 is working to gather information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in all of Colorado’s 64 counties.