Wildlife Officials: Elk Herd Flourishing Despite Habitat Destroyed By Cameron Peak FireWildlife managers are scrutinizing the movements of thousands of elk that not only survived last year's massive Cameron Peak Fire but apparently continue to thrive.

53 minutes ago

Not Guilty Plea Entered In Melvin Gordon's DUI Citation CaseA not guilty plea was entered in court Thursday morning for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon in connection with a DUI citation from last October, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

1 hour ago

Juneteenth Celebration Fatal Shooting Remains Unsolved, Reward Of $7,000 Now Being Offered In AuroraMore reward money is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting last year at a park in Aurora.

1 hour ago

Boy Scout Josh Miko Dies When Snow Cave Collapses In Southern ColoradoAuthorities in Colorado say a Boy Scout from New Mexico has died after a camping incident over the weekend near the New Mexico-Colorado state line. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

New Pikes Peak Summit House Being Built Around Giant Donut MachineConstruction crews are still building the walls -- but the new donut machine is already in the center of the structure.

2 hours ago

Coloradans Come Through For The Together 4 Colorado Toy DriveIn the midst of a global pandemic, Coloradans opened their hearts and gave generously to CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

3 hours ago