(CBS4) – Thursday was like Halloween for dogs at several police agencies in Colorado. At least two different departments in the Denver metro area participated in National Dress Up Your Pet Day, showing off K-9s dressed up in fun costumes on their social media accounts.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office used Facebook to show off Rudy, Sig, Scooter and Atlas. Each had a different outfit, and some of the animals appeared to not be so sure they enjoyed their photo shoot.
“Our DCSO K9s may be working dogs, but they are definitely an important part of our blue family,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
The Parker Police Department also shared a pic on Facebook.
It showed Kato wearing gear normally worn by the office’s accident reconstruction team.