WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, spent part of his morning delivering coffee and donuts to the National Guard at the nation’s capitol.
Grateful for the opportunity this morning to drop off some coffee and donuts for the brave men and women of the National Guard protecting our Capitol.
We are in their debt. pic.twitter.com/EV4iNJoWKh
— Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) January 14, 2021
He tweeted he was grateful to have the opportunity to “drop off some coffee and donuts for the brave men and women” protecting the U.S. Capitol.
There were approximately 2,000 troops at the Capitol as of Wednesday morning due to a “very high” threat level.
“We are in their debt,” Neguse wrote.
