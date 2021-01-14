DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis presented his plan for reducing greenhouse gas pollution on Thursday. He said the main goal is achieving 100% renewable energy statewide by 2040.
“This work is motivated, of course, by the moral imperative we have to protect the health and wellbeing of our planet. Not just for ourselves and for generations to come, but also the desire to win the future,” said Polis.
Polis said the plan will spur job growth and boost the economy. The plan also points to lower electricity bills for Coloradans.
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce released the following statement regarding the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap: “As the statewide chamber of commerce representing hundreds of businesses of all sizes across Colorado, we support the goal of cleaner air and affordable emissions reduction strategies. We remain concerned, however, with efforts that could compromise the reliability of our electric grid and affordability for consumers, particularly with the roadmap’s heavy focus on electrification. Economic and environmental progress is best achieved when emissions reduction goals are realistic, achievable and market-driven. While this roadmap is well-intended, we urge our elected leaders and regulators to fully consider the costs of implementing such measures, particularly under the current economic circumstances.”