What a windy day in Colorado! We have had some incredible wind gust reports since Wednesday night. Check out a few of the top reports. Breckenridge Peak 6 experienced a 116 mph gust!
We still expect gusty wind through most of the night and into Friday morning for many areas. However, it will start to weaken and won’t be as strong for many areas. The eastern plains will still stay very windy on Friday, as the rest of us start to calm down. Still expect some gusty wind on and off on Friday.
The High Wind Warning is now only for the eastern plains. Gusts could still top 60 mph through Friday evening. If the wind lets up earlier in the day, the warning will most likely expire early. Still watch out for very strong wind in the eastern side of the state. This could be mean very difficult travel for high profile vehicles.
We stay in the 40s on Friday with some cloud cover, that goes for Saturday as well. A little sunshine will mix in too. The mountains may see a little snow on Saturday.
Sunday looks to a be a beautiful day with calmer wind and sunshine. More snow could head for Colorado on Monday, along with cooler temperatures.