DENVER (CBS4) – Saint Joseph Hospital is recognizing health care workers for their courage and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital partnered with local artists Karlee Mariel and Raj Chaudhuri to create a two-story mural for their team members.
The mural was unveiled to hospital staff on Thursday. It’s located at the employee entrance and depicts several employees along with inspirational messages.
Saint Joseph Hospital physician Christy Chaudhuri came up with the idea for the mural. She said that doctors and nurses don’t get to be tired, visibly sad or quit during the pandemic.
“(Dr. Chaudhuri) wanted to create the mural to visibly thank her coworkers for their grit and determination and to represent the human element behind the battle with COVID-19,” stated the hospital in a news release.