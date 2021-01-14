DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver has been approved for Colorado’s Five Star Certification program. Depending on where a business’s county falls on the COVID-19 dial, Five Star Certified businesses are eligible for less restrictive capacity limits.
Denver was in Level Red but moved to Level Orange as part of Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement that Colorado’s counties in Level Red on the COVID-19 dial are going to Level Orange on Jan. 4.
However, the city said that less restrictive capacity limits won’t happen until Denver reaches and maintains case counts at Level Orange for at least seven days.