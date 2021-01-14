DENVER (AP) – Marijuana sales in Colorado in November pushed the industry’s annual revenue over $2 billion for the first time since recreational marijuana hit the market in 2014.
Last year, sales reached about $1.75 billion.
Data released by the state Department of Revenue on Tuesday show recreational and medical sales for marijuana accounted for about $175 million in revenue in November.
While the month’s revenue was down about 12% compared to October, the numbers were sufficient to help the state surpass the $2 billion annual revenue threshold for the year.
The state collected about $32 million in taxes and fees from marijuana sales in November.
