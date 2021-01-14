DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers are working on bills to help Colorado during the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators are getting thousands of emails asking about the presidential election and voting.
Lawmakers say those questions should be directed to Washington DC and your county clerk.
“I think there is confusion that people have written to not vote for impeachment or people have written demanding that I vote in favor of impeachment,” said Rep. Chris Holbert, a Republican representing Parker. “We don’t do that here. I don’t want to make fun of anyone, I don’t want to chastise anyone… This is a great opportunity to ask questions rather than demand that I investigate something with elections.”
The state Legislature will take a recess for a few weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus before they get back to work.