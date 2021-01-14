DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Classic cycling race is canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said America’s premier woman’s only racing event will return in 2022.

The race shook up the cycling world in 2019 when organizers announced its debut as a women’s standalone event. Organizers decided not to push forward with a race in 2021 due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“In 2020, we spent months working tirelessly in conjunction with state, county and city organizations, health authorities, and the sports governing bodies to come up with a COVID mitigation plan that would ensure the health and safety for everyone. In the end, the most prudent decision was still to cancel the event. With the current situation being just as uncertain as it was last year, we don’t think it makes sense — financial or otherwise — to organize a 2021 event and risk another cancellation,” said Ken Gart, Chairman of RPM Events Group, the organizers of the Colorado Classic.

When the pandemic brought the competition to a halt in 2020, organizers came up with creative ways to keep the cycling world engaged through athlete webinars and a virtual fundraising ride.

“Let me assure you that our commitment to women’s cycling is as strong as ever. We continue to believe that the Colorado Classic can evolve into one of the most powerful platforms in women’s sport and we will work on achieving that goal as we set our sights on 2022,” said Gart.

You can follow the latest updates about the Colorado Classic on social media and their website, coloradoclassic.com.