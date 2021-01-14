(CBS4) – Officials in Larimer County have released an assessment report for properties damaged by the Cameron Peak Fire. The wildfire that burned for 112 days in 2020 in the western part of the county was the largest in recorded state history — 208,913 acres.
A total of 469 properties were affected by the fire, according to the report, and 243 structures were destroyed.
The report shows a total market value loss of more than $6 million and the assessed value loss was more than $470,000.
The State of Colorado will now begin the process of reimbursing affected property owners.
The fire started on Aug. 13 about 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. It’s still not clear what caused the fire.