Community Pop-up Or Drive-thru Vaccination Sites On Denver's HorizonState and local health departments are teaming up with community-based organizations to make sure everyone has equal access to the COVID vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Providers Aim To Speed Up Vaccine RolloutMore than 400 Colorado vaccine providers have administered 253,422 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Confirms 5 Cases Of 'More Contagious' COVID VariantColorado health officials have identified five cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in the state.

'Healthy Lifestyle' Choices Rank High In Advice To Expectant MothersAccording to the CDC, one in 20 babies in Colorado are born with a major birth defect. While not all can be prevented, there are steps that parents-to-be can take to increase the chances of having a healthy baby

COVID Aid On Agenda As Colorado Lawmakers Begin 2021 SessionColorado's Democrat-led Legislature is convening on Wednesday for a brief three-day session to swear in new members and adjust several pandemic relief laws before it adjourns until February because of safety concerns over the coronavirus.

Denver Ethics Commission: Formal Complaint Should Move Forward With Mayor Hancock's Thanksgiving TravelThe Denver Ethics Commission says a formal complaint should move forward in Mayor Michael Hancock's travel over Thanksgiving.