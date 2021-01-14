PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sent to Colorado went to waste recently. A portable storage unit malfunctioned in Pueblo, rendering 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine unusable. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at -70 degrees.
The Colorado State Joint Information Center confirmed the information to KKTV on Wednesday.
“The state’s goal is to use every single available vaccine, acknowledging that emergencies may occur infrequently,” a representative with the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote.
As of Wednesday, more than 209,000 Coloradans have been immunized with at least one dose of a vaccine, while nearly 44,000 people have received two doses.