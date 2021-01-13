LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say the man who died after being shot by police was identified as 32-year-old Ty Walvatne-Donahey. Police say he shot at officers at least twice before they returned fire.
Police first responded to Prestige Imports on Colfax Avenue at around 12 p.m. for reports of a suspect trying to break into cars on the lot. When police arrived, they say they did not find the suspect.
Then, officers were called to a Safeway nearby for a robbery, but say there was no evidence of a robbery.
While officers were investigating at Safeway, they saw a man who fit the description of the attempted car burglar across the street on Glen Dee Drive.
Walvatne-Donahey then ran away from police when they tried to confront him. The suspect ran to a nearby home, armed with a handgun. Police say he pointed it at them and shot it at least twice.
Police shot and killed him at the scene. The officers who fired their weapons are now on administrative leave.