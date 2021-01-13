THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thornton Fire Department is one of the first in the country to use new technology to monitor firefighters who were exposed to COVID-19. The department is using the Masimo Pulse Oximeter on quarantined firefighters to check their health status and be notified of a health decline.
The device measures oxygen saturation, pulse and breathing rate, circulation and respiratory quality.
“Each call, incident, and encounter continued to place firefighters at risk,” said Thornton Fire Community Safety & Information Officer Sabrina Iacovetta. “Precautions were taken to protect firefighters with equipment, policy and guidelines, and despite all efforts, individuals were affected.”
Alerts for abnormal readings are available 24/7, the department says.