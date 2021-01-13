CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An inmate from the Colorado Correctional Facility in Jefferson County escaped and then tried to get help from a homeowner. The homeowner called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to say that an inmate, later identified as Michael Goelz, came to the door.

Michael Goelz (credit: Jefferson County)

Goelz then told the homeowner that he had escaped and asked for clothing. He left with clothing and a blanket.

Authorities later arrested Goelz about a mile-and-a-half from the facility. Now, he’s at a more secure facility.

