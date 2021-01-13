JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An inmate from the Colorado Correctional Facility in Jefferson County escaped and then tried to get help from a homeowner. The homeowner called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to say that an inmate, later identified as Michael Goelz, came to the door.
Goelz then told the homeowner that he had escaped and asked for clothing. He left with clothing and a blanket.
Authorities later arrested Goelz about a mile-and-a-half from the facility. Now, he’s at a more secure facility.