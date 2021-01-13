DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have hired George Paton as their new general manager.
OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to terms with George Paton to become our new general manager.
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 13, 2021
John Elway announced earlier this month he is stepping down as general manager but will remain the president of football operations in 2021. The new GM will have the final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.
Paton was most recently the Vice President of Player Personnel/Assistant General Manager for the Minnesota Vikings, a position he held since 2007. Paton has also worked for the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears.
He was the first candidate interviewed by the Broncos brass. In 14 years with Minnesota, Paton has acquired and/or re-signed 26 players with a combined 55 Pro Bowl appearances with the team.