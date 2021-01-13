DENVER (CBS4) – The wind is just getting started! We’ve already had gusts over 60 mph in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, but the worst of the wind hasn’t arrived yet.
We have High Wind Warnings in place from the foothills to the plains, and one small sliver of the high country. Gusts in the mountains and foothills could gust 80 to 85 mph. For eastern Colorado, gusts up to 65 are possible.
The worst of the wind will be late on Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Our powerful cold front will push through Colorado in the overnight hours into early Thursday morning.
Strong wind sticks with most areas through Thursday, with relief finally coming on Friday. We’ll slowly calm down on Friday.
Ahead of the cold front on Wednesday, the wind warmed the Denver area into the 60s. Behind the front on Thursday, we will plummet about 20-25 degrees for eastern Colorado.
A little mountain snow is possible on Wednesday night, it won’t be much, Denver could see a light snow on Saturday. Sunday looks to be a calmer, mild day.