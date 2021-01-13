'Healthy Lifestyle' Choices Rank High In Advice To Expectant MothersAccording to the CDC, one in 20 babies in Colorado are born with a major birth defect. While not all can be prevented, there are steps that parents-to-be can take to increase the chances of having a healthy baby

COVID Aid On Agenda As Colorado Lawmakers Begin 2021 SessionColorado's Democrat-led Legislature is convening on Wednesday for a brief three-day session to swear in new members and adjust several pandemic relief laws before it adjourns until February because of safety concerns over the coronavirus.

Denver Ethics Commission: Formal Complaint Should Move Forward With Mayor Hancock's Thanksgiving TravelThe Denver Ethics Commission says a formal complaint should move forward in Mayor Michael Hancock's travel over Thanksgiving.

Test Kits Offered To Colorado Residents Free As Part Of Radon Awareness MonthThroughout the month of January, health experts are urging Coloradans to be aware of the effects of radon in homes, and they’re giving out test kits for free.

Centura Health & UCHealth To Offer COVID Vaccine HotlineSeveral major healthcare systems around the Denver metro area are currently offering vaccine appointments for those eligible under state guidelines, but access has been limited.

COVID In Colorado: How Modeling Data Helps Doctor Determine The FutureThere’s no way of knowing when will COVID-19 be over, of course, but planning is done on the basis of estimates called modeling.