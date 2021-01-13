DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Ethics Commission says a formal complaint should move forward in Mayor Michael Hancock’s travel over Thanksgiving. Hancock has apologized for the trip to Houston while city leaders were encouraging everyone to avoid social contact as much as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A citizen filed the complaint, claiming the trip violated the high levels of ethical conduct to which the mayor should be held. The commission voted Wednesday that there should be further investigation in the interest of transparency.
Hancock flew to Mississippi before Thanksgiving 2020 even as he urged everyone else to stay home. He says he wanted to be with his daughter for the holiday and acted with his heart and not his head. He says he didn’t want to disappoint his daughter, and he knows, he instead disappointed those who did follow his COVID advice. He told CBS4 in November that it is an action he “deeply apologizes for.”