(CBS4) — A Colorado man has made a name for himself through social media — but it’s not always for Colorado-appropriate behavior. David Lesh is now infamous for not paying much respect to the environment. Lesh was back in court this week.
Lesh gained notoriety after posting a photo on social media showing him walking on a log in the middle of Hanging Lake — which is not allowed.
The caption on the photo read: “[David Lesh] testing out our new board shorts (coming soon) on the world’s most sacred log 🤣”
After that, people petitioned to have his outdoor apparel company’s license revoked.
Lesh is also accused of riding a snowmobile on off-limits terrain on Independence Pass on July 3, 2019, according to the Vail Daily.
Additionally, Lesh reportedly posted a photo of himself launching a snowmobile off a jump in a terrain park at Keystone Resort, on April 24, 2020 — while it was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lesh has been charged with several petty offenses, including:
- Entering an area closed for the protection of threatened, endangered, rare, unique or vanishing plants, animals or fish when entering the Hanging Lake National Natural Landmark Area
- Entering an area closed for the protection of special biological communities
- Entering an area closed for the protection of historical, archeological, geological or paleontological interest
- Entering a prohibited body of water
Each charge holds a potential penalty of up to six months imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.
On Monday, Lesh pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s claiming the pictures were photoshopped.
His next court appearance is Feb. 11.