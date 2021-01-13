DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Congressional delegation voted along party lines in Wednesday’s impeachment vote. Democratic Representatives Jason Crow, Dianna DeGette, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter all voted in favor of impeaching the President while Republican Representatives Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn voted against it.

In their floor remarks, Boebert and Buck didn’t defend what Trump said to his supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, but after the vote, Boebert told CBS4 she does not think the president is responsible for the attack.

“The president’s words were for people to march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol, to have their voices heard. We can’t say that there aren’t bad people mixed in the group. Obviously there were bad people that broke laws. We’ve been calling to an end to mob rule all throughout 2020. Democrats gave us excuses of Antifa is an idea.”

Boebert says she doesn’t buy the calls for unity from the left.

“I call bull crap when I hear Democrats demanding unity. Sadly they’re only unified in hate.”

Neguse insisted impeachment was just the opposite – an act of love.

“To millions of Americans watching today, I hope you understand that we are proceeding on path out of love for our country.”

While Buck says he disagrees with what the president told rioters, like Boebert, he focused his floor remarks on Democrats rhetoric.

“Members of this House spoke over and over of impeaching the president days into his administration, and then the socialists in Hollywood joined their allies in Congress. Robert Dinero said he wanted to punch the president in the face. Madonna thought about blowing up the White House.”

Buck, like many Republicans, argued impeachment shouldn’t be rushed.

DeGette wondered, what’s to debate?

“This man is dangerous. He has defied the Constitution. He has incited sedition, and he must be removed.”

Crow suggested those who didn’t vote to impeach were cowards.

“I’m not asking you to storm beaches of Normandy, but only show a fraction of courage we ask of our troops everyday. Leadership is hard. It’s time to impeach.”

Neguse and Degette will be among the nine House impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will not bring the Senate back early for the trial, Democrats will still go through with impeachment after the president leaves to make sure he can’t hold office again.