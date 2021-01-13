WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4) – A Colorado man is currently in federal custody, accused of plotting to kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. Cleveland Meredith was arrested on Jan. 7.

According to court documents filed with the DC District Court, Meredith traveled to the capital and was texting friends threats against Speaker Pelosi and general violence at and around the Capitol building. He arrived in Washington DC on Jan. 6 with an assault-style rifle, a Glock handgun with high-capacity magazines, and more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition. At least 320 of those rounds were “armor piercing.”

Meredith did not take part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The next day, Jan. 7, Meredith arrived in DC and sent a text to a friend threatening to travel to the mayor’s office and “put a (bullet) in her skull.” He then taunted any potential law enforcement monitoring of his messages by saying “I hope you’re reading this Mr. FBI agent,” then continued with profanity. Later that day, he made a similar threat against Speaker Pelosi, saying “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.” He again taunted potential law enforcement monitoring by saying “You get that one Mr. Marxist FBI Agent?”

Meredith is also accused of assaulting a person that same day by headbutting them, knocking the person to the ground, then assaulting them again. He then got in his vehicle and drove off.

Court documents record that Meredith is a habitual drug user and has a history of mental illness.

Meredith is set for a detention hearing on Jan. 13 to determine if he should remain in federal custody.