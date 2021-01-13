BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Several law enforcement agencies searched for a suspect overnight Tuesday into Wednesday after multiple break-ins in a Boulder neighborhood. Just after midnight, a homeowner on North 75th Street in Boulder called 911 to report that a man broke into their vehicle.
Officers arrived and discovered the suspect had broken into a handful of vehicles and garages in the area.
Officers used a K9 team and drone to search for the suspect, but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information about the crime spree is urged to call the Boulder Police Department.