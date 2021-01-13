COVID Aid On Agenda As Colorado Lawmakers Begin 2021 SessionColorado's Democrat-led Legislature is convening on Wednesday for a brief three-day session to swear in new members and adjust several pandemic relief laws before it adjourns until February because of safety concerns over the coronavirus.

Test Kits Offered To Colorado Residents Free As Part Of Radon Awareness MonthThroughout the month of January, health experts are urging Coloradans to be aware of the effects of radon in homes, and they’re giving out test kits for free.

Centura Health & UCHealth To Offer COVID Vaccine HotlineSeveral major healthcare systems around the Denver metro area are currently offering vaccine appointments for those eligible under state guidelines, but access has been limited.

COVID In Colorado: How Modeling Data Helps Doctor Determine The FutureThere’s no way of knowing when will COVID-19 be over, of course, but planning is done on the basis of estimates called modeling.

COVID In Colorado: Nearly 200,000 Vaccinated With First DoseThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported on Tuesday that 198,086 people have been immunized with the first vaccine dose and 40,618 have been immunized with two doses.

COVID In Summit County: Vaccine Distribution Success Could Mean Reallocation Of Some DosesSummit County has made significant progress with distribution of vaccines and as a result, it could be asked to slow down.