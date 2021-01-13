CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies agreed Tuesday to a $3 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait at the Colorado Rockies Spring Training Facility at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 19, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A right-hander who turns 26 on Jan. 21, Senzatela was 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 starts last year. He earned $212,407 prorated from a $573,500 salary and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies delivers to home plate during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field on Sept. 15, 2020.

Seven Rockies remain eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries on Friday: right-handers Carlos Estévez, Mychal Givens, Jon Gray and Robert Stephenson, left-hander Kyle Freeland, second baseman Ryan McMahon and outfielder Raimel Tapia.

