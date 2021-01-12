DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a missing 16-year-old girl has been found and will soon be reunited with her family. Whitney Lulloff disappeared on Jan. 4 after flying into Denver International Airport.
Lulloff’s family say they were expecting her at the airport, but she never showed up. A video was posted to social media pleading for her safe return.
On Monday, Denver police say Lulloff was found with a friend outside the Denver metro area. It’s not clear when exactly Lulloff was found, however.
“The circumstances do not support any cause for concern of human trafficking or her safety,” police said in a news release.
Police closed the investigation.