DENVER (CBS4)– You may have stopped to glance at it during a drive through Denver’s Congress Park neighborhood. The “Stahl House” at 1272 Columbine St. was built in 1889 and is Denver’s newest landmark.
The Denver City Council voted on Monday night to designate the 132-year-old property as a new landmark. The Stahl House is built in the “Queen Anne style with Richardsonian Romanesque flourishes and details.”
According to the Denver City Council, “John Seward Stahl, a well-known Denverite and an influential business leader with a robust commitment to civic life, moved to Colorado in 1879, and in 1884, moved to Denver to establish a new business selling typewriters, eventually becoming the leader in the field. The family was so well known by the late 1880s that when Stahl purchased the lot for the family’s future home at 1272 Columbine St., it made the newspapers. The Stahl House was among the first built in what is now Congress Park and remained in the Stahl family until 1943.”
The Stahl House was designed by renowned architect William Lang, considered one of Denver’s most prolific residential architects with more than 250 structural designs in the 1880s and early 1890s. Other of his best-known designs include the Molly Brown House at 1340 Pennsylvania and St. Mark’s Parish at 12th and Lincoln.