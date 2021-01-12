SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Several Silverthorne Police Department officers responded to a report of a fugitive yak moving from yard to yard in a residential Silverthorne neighborhood Saturday.
Witnesses reported the animal was being loaded onto a livestock trailer when it fled the scene, according to Sgt. Bryan Siebel.
Once surrounded, the yak surrendered peacefully.
Silverthorne Chief John Minor messaged the public and the rest of his staff via Twitter on Monday morning that yak enforcement will likely be included in future officer training.
His tweet included a photo of an unidentified officer taking the cooperative suspect into custody.
We added a new task to our Sergeants Job Descriptions….
“Yak Wrangling”#SumCo
@SilverthorneCO pic.twitter.com/CU2fDJP5UH
— Chief John Minor (@SilverPD01) January 11, 2021
Sgt. Siebel said the department gets “a lot of cool animal calls.”
Last summer, in fact, an SPD officer was instrumental in chasing down a runaway tortoise.
The city and surrounding area is home to a number of exotic animals, Sgt. Siebel told CBS4.
“I’m telling you, yaks and tortoises love living here.”
The sergeant refused to comment about yak training.
A search of online public records shows the yak has no prior criminal record in Colorado.