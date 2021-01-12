WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is in custody after a late night pursuit. It happened in Westminster near 72nd and Sheridan.
The pursuit started at 72nd and Lamar in Westminster. An officer spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen. After initially stopping that vehicle, the driver sped up and rammed the police cruiser. The officer was not hurt.
That officer and others chased the white Jeep to 50th and Kipling, where the driver stopped the vehicle. Officers took the driver, 37-year-old Misty Lopez, into custody peacefully.
The officer who was rammed is suffering only from back soreness.
Lopez is facing charges of Second-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Vehicular Eluding resulting in injury.