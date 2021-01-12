DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis said the focus remains on getting people 70 and older vaccinated in the latest efforts to curb coronavirus in Colorado. He told those 65-70 years old to stand by for a date on when they will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the meantime, the priority continues to be on those 70 and older, the age group with the highest death rate from coronavirus.

Barry and Jan Hughes are both in their 70s and like a lot of older Coloradans, bewildered about how to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“For us not to be able to figure out where to get a shot is ridiculous,” Barry Hughes said.

Thousands have received the vaccine, but getting an appointment is like going through a maze depending on where you live and how much access is available to the internet or a computer.

Jan Hughes suggested, “If they really wanted to make it easy they would have one central place online or call where you can register.”

If you are 70 or older and have not been contacted by your healthcare provider about getting the vaccine, you can go to the UCHealth website and create a My Health Connection account to be placed on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available for your phase, according to the state’s plan. You will automatically receive updates (via email and in the app) regarding the availability of the vaccine. In the next few days, a call center will be set up for those that don’t have access to a computer or the internet.

If you prefer to go through Kaiser Permanente, whether you are a member or not, you can register by filling out the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up. Once you sign up, you don’t need to take further action. They will notify you when vaccine supply is ready for you. Anyone can register now.

People can also go to the state website, covid19.colorado.gov, or your county’s website, for vaccine providers and information. You can also call 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911.

RELATED: Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information

The goal is to get Coloradans 70 and up fully inoculated by the end of February — but Polis said it depends on the ability of the federal government to provide enough doses.

“The frustrating thing is that there’s not enough vaccine to do it this week, to give everybody 70 [and up] a vaccine,” Gov. Polis said. “We get about 70,000 a week. There’s 530,000 people in our state over 70, so you do the math.”

The CDC guidance is to make sure everyone gets one dose instead of holding back vaccine for two shots. The vaccines that are available now need two doses given weeks apart to be effective.

In the meantime, Polis urged caution, “Just don’t socialize with others, don’t party, wear a mask, the life you save might very well be your own life.”

And that’s exactly what Jan and Barry Hughes are doing.