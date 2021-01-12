LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The owner of a Littleton restaurant recently discovered a swastika painted on their sign. Beyond Thai is a new business located at 2630 West Belleview Avenue.
Owner Joy Hakamjarn said the hate symbol was spray-painted on their grand opening sign, along with another word that’s hard to make out.
On Tuesday, several customers stopped by the restaurant to show their support. Hakamjarn said she plans to replace the sign.
“We try to do good things, you know? Even with the pandemic, COVID-19 going on, people don’t want to work, people don’t want to serve you food, but we are here because we love what we’re doing and when I found out that sign is a hate sign, that’s kind of heartbreaking,” Hakamjarn said.
The Littleton Police Department tells CBS4 they have not received any reports about similar incidents in the community. Anyone with information can call the department at (303) 794-1551.