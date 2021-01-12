LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting death in Lake County. It’s not clear whether authorities are investigating it as a homicide.
The shooting was reported on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. at Mt. Massive Townhomes in Leadville. The complex is located at Mt. Massive Drive and 10th Street Extension. Leadville Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and other first responders were dispatched to the scene.
Investigators searched the apartment units and found the shooting victim. The victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where they later died. The suspect surrendered at the scene and was taken to jail. CBI is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.
So far, no charges have been filed for the suspect.