AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The new 18th Judicial District Attorney, John Kellner, was officially sworn in on Tuesday. He replaces George Brauchler who served for the last eight years.
Kellner asked Brauchler to stay with the office temporarily to help with some highly-publicized trials, such as the STEM School shooting trial.
“He is invested in this case and the community, having worked with the victims and law enforcement involved for more than 18 months, and he has graciously agreed to stay with us on a part-time basis so that he can finish the case,” Kellner said of Brauchler.
Kellner also announced members of his team which includes Tom Byrnes to serve as Assistant District Attorney.
The 18th Judicial District covers more than one million people in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.
