DENVER (CBS4) – A very powerful cold front is ready to blast through Colorado on Wednesday. This front will really crank up the wind, gusts in the foothills could top 80 mph!
We have a High Wind Watch that will start on Wednesday afternoon.
Even if you are not in the Watch, the wind will still be strong. We expect gust around 20-30 mph for the Denver area, with stronger wind possible on Thursday.
This wind will also help warm us up to 60 degree temperatures on Wednesday. Almost all of eastern Colorado should hit at least 60 degrees on Wednesday.
Snow is possible in the northern and central mountains on Wednesday, most likely later in the afternoon and night. There could be a few areas with burst of heavy snow, but overall it’s not expected to be a lot of snow.
Behind the front on Thursday, our temperatures plummet about 20 degrees. The wind will stay strong, if not stronger at times, on Thursday.
We stay windy and dry on Friday, before a chance for snow on Saturday.