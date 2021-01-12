(CBS4) – Two Colorado congressional delegates will serve as impeachment managers as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday night. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO1) and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO2) both shared their gratitude for being chosen.

“There is no doubt that through his actions in recent weeks, President Trump is now one of the single greatest threats to the safety and security of our nation. It’s important, for the sake of our Democracy and the future health of our nation, that he be held fully responsible for his crimes. He should be removed from office immediately and I look forward to doing my part to ensure that happens as soon as possible,” DeGette said.

DeGette, in her thirteenth term, serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee as Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Neguse serves as Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law in the Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Natural Resources Committee and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

“Tomorrow, for only the fourth time in the history of our republic, the House will move forward with impeachment. I will honor my oath,” Neguse said.

I am honored and humbled that Speaker Pelosi has asked me to serve as an impeachment manager. Tomorrow, for only the fourth time in the history of our republic, the House will move forward with impeachment. I will honor my oath. And I hope my colleagues will do the same. — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) January 13, 2021

The trial managers will serve as prosecutors in the Senate and make the Democratic case for impeachment.

“It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution. Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency,” Pelosi stated.

A year ago, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO6) was chosen as an impeachment trial manager which he called an honor.

