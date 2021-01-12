FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County has made significant progress with distribution of vaccines and as a result, it could be asked to slow down.

“If we do, and we are able to get through our 70 and up population, that would maybe mean we need to take a brief pause and let those vaccines go elsewhere in the state,” said Brian Bovaird, Director of Emergency Management for Summit County.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told CBS4 that it was working to reallocate doses of the vaccine if counties finish Phase 1A along with the 70+ population, before other counties in the state.

While Summit County doesn’t have an exact count of how many in its 70+ population have been vaccinated, it’s nearly finished with frontline workers and already is in its 3rd week of vaccinating those in 70+ group.

“To date we’ve received about 2,500 vaccines and we’ve been able to get all those distributed throughout our community. This week we’re hoping to add about 2,000 vaccinations on to that number,” said Bovaird.

While Bovaird says the county has no intention of slowing down, with Summit County ahead of the game, he understands the need to reallocate doses.

“That would be a wonderful problem to address when we get there if we’re able to get through this population early,” he said. “We know it’s more than a Summit County issue. If we could vaccinate every single resident of Summit County, we’d really be in the same place until statewide we work together and get the vaccine out, and even as a country as we continue to roll out vaccines.”

While the county is prioritizing full-time residents, this week it announced an opportunity for those without a local resident ID to make an appointment.

In a news release Tuesday, the county stated, Part time residents and homeowners who do not have a local ID, will have the opportunity to make an appointment at Safeway and City Market pharmacies. They will be required sign an attestation that they have been in Summit County for 60 days and plan to stay an additional 60 days and to bring proof of home ownership or provide a rental agreement or lease that demonstrates a minimum of 120 day residence.

You can find out more about vaccinations in Summit County by clicking here: Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccinations webpage.