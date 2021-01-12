LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A senior living community in Colorado is installing cutting-edge technology designed to eliminate 99.4% of the COVID-19 virus from the air. It’s called the Auto-Cleaning Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization System and it’s already being used at the White House, Harvard University and Google. Now, the half-million dollar system is being installed throughout The Ridge Pinehurst community in Lakewood.

The NPBI system uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field with a high concentration of ions. Those ions travel through the air and attach to particles to deactivate the virus. It also eliminates odors, pathogens, mold, allergens and smoke.

The system will be installed on the roof and will pump air into each residential room as well as the dining rooms, art studio, theater room and other common spaces.

The senior living center hopes the system will provide staff and residents with a sense of security. They also hope it can allow them to bring back family visits more quickly.

“We hope this installation will allow us the opportunity to have family visits and normalcy back in our community faster,” said Mandy Hampton, chief operating officer of The Ridge Senior Living.

The installation has already started and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The Ridge Pinehurst will be the first senior living community in Colorado to use this technology throughout their entire community.

Additionally, hundreds of residents at The Ridge Pinehurst will become some of the first seniors in the country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Those vaccinations were scheduled to begin on Tuesday.