DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 200,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported on Tuesday that 198,086 people have been immunized with the first vaccine dose and 40,618 have been immunized with two doses.
Across the state there are more than 400 vaccine providers. Gov. Jared Polis said the state is committed to vaccinating 70% of the state’s residents who are age 70 and older by Feb. 28.
The state is reviewing the Trump administration’s recommendation to expand the COVID-19 vaccine to include people age 65 and older. Polis said Colorado will not change the its current vaccine program until there is more information on dose supply and how quickly it will arrive.
“Here in Colorado, we have a broad current eligible population of over 562,000 people over 70 years of age and based on data-driven goals of saving lives and ending the pandemic, protecting this vulnerable population will have the biggest impact, ” Polis said. “Our broad focus on vaccinating those over 70 has been one of the reasons that Colorado is one of the top states for the vaccine to be successfully administered.”
The state hopes to provide an update on vaccinations by next week. CDPHE updates COVID-19 data each day at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
COVID-19 data as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:
Vaccines (Phase 1A & 1B):
- 401 Total Vaccine Providers
- 198,086 People Immunized with One Dose
- 40,618 People Immunized with Two Doses
- 238,766 Cumulative Doses Administered
Testing:
- 23,473 tests conducted on Jan. 11 with 7.08% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 6.18% daily positivity rate on Jan. 11
Hospital Data:
- 832 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (-1)
- 98 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+17)
- 106 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-3)
- 14% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (-1%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 5% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (-1%)
- 34% Critical care ventilators in use (+1%)
- 71% of ICU Beds in use (520 available)
Case Summary (since pandemic began):
- 364,336 cases (+1,511)
- 20,280 hospitalized (+265)
- 2,253,022 tested (+5,567)
- 4,821,636 test encounters (+23,473)
- 5,242 deaths among cases (+29)
- 4,281 deaths due to COVID-19 (+98)
- 3,209 outbreaks (+22)