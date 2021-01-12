(CBS4)– A confrontation broke out between Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter and Rep. Jim Jordan during a House meeting on Tuesday. The representatives met to consider a resolution calling for President Trump’s ouster through the 25th Amendment.

During the meeting, in which members joined by video conference from what appeared to be their offices, Rep. Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, took on Jordan, a Republican who represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional District.

CBSNews tweeted the video of their confrontation.

"Please, we are trying to bring this nation back together": Confrontation breaks out in House Rules Committee hearing as Rep. Jim Jordan continues suggesting parts of the election should be investigated, and initially declines to answer if Biden won fairly https://t.co/fOyKRem7Wc pic.twitter.com/WMTMPPfL9n — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021

It seemed that Perlmutter was upset over Jordan’s refusal to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.

“Isn’t it true that Joe Biden won the election?” asked Perlmutter.

“Yes, he’s going to be president. And I’ve never said… that this election was stolen,” said Jordan.

“Isn’t it true that Mr. Biden won the election?” asked Perlmutter.

“Yes, he won, but there are serious problems with this election that deserve an investigation and that’s what I’ve called for and it’s not just Republicans that think that, countless numbers of Democrats think that there were problems, too,” said Jordan.

After much back and forth where neither congressman seemed to listen, Perlmutter then said, “I asked you a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question. Please, we are trying to bring this nation back together… Jim, geez. I just want to bring this back together. I don’t like these resolutions, I support them. We had damage, injury to this nation, the likes of which we haven’t seen for centuries. And I just want the people to know from somebody who is in a leadership position, as you are, that Joe Biden won the election, Kamala Harris won the election, they are president-elect, vice president-elect and they will be inaugurated into the position of president and vice president on Jan. 20.”

“Even the President of the United States has said that,” said Jordan. “We are going to have a peaceful transfer of power.”

The resolution they were discussing calls on Vice President Mike Pence “to immediately use his powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare what is obvious to a horrified nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties of his office.”

It also calls on Pence to assume the powers of the presidency as acting president.

The House is expected to vote on the measure Tuesday evening, at the earliest, and Pence would have 24 hours to respond once it is approved by the Democratic-led House.