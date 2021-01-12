DENVER (CBS4) – A new AAA study found the number of pedestrian deaths in Colorado jumped 89% from 2009 and 2018. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and AAA Colorado says the rate is far beyond the national average of 55%.
AAA says most of the deaths happened in urban areas at “mid-block locations” on roadways. They add three of every four pedestrians killed in 2018 were in the dark.
“We’re lucky to live in Colorado, where we cherish our active lifestyles – and where there are so many good reasons to leave the car at home and run, walk or bike. That pedestrian deaths here outpace the national average should ring alarm bells,” said Skyler McKinley, director of public affairs for AAA Colorado.
Officials remind drivers to always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk, and pedestrians should never assume a driver will give you the right of way.